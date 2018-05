May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration :

* U.S. FDA SAYS FDA, FTC TAKE ACTION AGAINST COMPANIES “MISLEADING KIDS” WITH E-LIQUIDS THAT RESEMBLE CHILDREN’S JUICE BOXES, CANDIES AND COOKIES

* FDA - ISSUED 13 WARNING LETTERS TO COS FOR SELLING E-LIQUIDS USED IN E-CIGARETTES WITH LABELING THAT CAUSE THEM TO RESEMBLE KID-FRIENDLY FOOD PRODUCTS

* FDA - SEVERAL OF THE COMPANIES RECEIVING WARNING LETTERS WERE ALSO CITED FOR ILLEGALLY SELLING E-LIQUIDS USED IN E-CIGARETTES TO MINORS

* FDA - SOME EXAMPLES OF PRODUCTS IN WARNING LETTERS INCLUDE “ONE MAD HIT JUICE BOX,” “VAPE HEADS SOUR SMURF SAUCE,” “V’NILLA COOKIES & MILK” Source text for Eikon: