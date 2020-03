BRIEF-FDA & FTC Warn 7 Companies Selling Fraudulent Products That Claim To Treat Or Prevent COVID-19

March 9 (Reuters) - FDA:

* FDA SAYS FDA & FTC WARN 7 COMPANIES SELLING FRAUDULENT PRODUCTS THAT CLAIM TO TREAT OR PREVENT COVID-19

* FDA SAYS THERE ARE CURRENTLY NO VACCINES OR DRUGS APPROVED TO TREAT OR PREVENT COVID-19

* FDA - CROSS-AGENCY TASK FORCE HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED & DEDICATED TO CLOSELY MONITOR FOR FRAUDULENT PRODUCTS RELATED TO COVID-19

* FDA - FDA, FTC JOINTLY ISSUED WARNING LETTERS TO VITAL SILVER, QUINESSENCE AROMATHERAPY LTD., XEPHYR, LLC

* FDA - USING FRAUDULENT PRODUCTS MAY LEAD TO DELAYS IN GETTING PROPER DIAGNOSIS & TREATMENT OF COVID-19, OTHER POTENTIALLY SERIOUS DISEASES & CONDITIONS