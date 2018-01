Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* FDA, FTC WARN COMPANIES FOR SELLING “ILLEGAL, UNAPPROVED OPIOID CESSATION PRODUCTS USING DECEPTIVE CLAIMS”

