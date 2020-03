BRIEF-FDA Gives Guidance On Production Of Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitizer During Coronavirus

March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA-

* FDA PROVIDES GUIDANCE ON PRODUCTION OF ALCOHOL-BASED HAND SANITIZER TO HELP BOOST SUPPLY, PROTECT PUBLIC HEALTH DURING CORONAVIRUS

* FDA SAYS AWARE OF SIGNIFICANT SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS FOR ALCOHOL-BASED HAND SANITIZERS

* FDA SAYS ISSUED 2 GUIDANCE DOCUMENTS TO COMMUNICATE POLICY FOR TEMPORARY MANUFACTURE OF CERTAIN ALCOHOL-BASED HAND SANITIZER PRODUCTS

* FDA SAYS SEVERAL MANUFACTURERS HAVE INDICATED THAT THEY ARE WORKING TO INCREASE HAND SANITIZERS SUPPLY

* FDA SAYS GUIDANCE DOCUMENTS WILL BE IN EFFECT FOR DURATION OF PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY DECLARED BY SECRETARY OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES ON JAN 31 Source text: (bit.ly/398pxPc)