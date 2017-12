Dec 18 (Reuters) - Spectral Medical Inc:

* FDA GRANTS 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR SPECTRAL‘S PROPRIETARY STAND-ALONE PUMP

* SPECTRAL MEDICAL - SUBMITTED FINAL DOCUMENTATION SEEKING APPROVAL OF SPECTRAL APHERESIS MACHINE​ FROM HEALTH CANADA,ANTICIPATES DECISION IN H1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)