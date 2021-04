BRIEF-FDA Grants Accelerated Approval For GSK's Jemperli For Women With Recurrent Or Advanced dMMR Endometrial Cancer

April 22 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* FDA GRANTS ACCELERATED APPROVAL FOR GSK’S JEMPERLI (DOSTARLIMAB-GXLY) FOR WOMEN WITH RECURRENT OR ADVANCED DMMR ENDOMETRIAL CANCER

* PRIMARY ENDPOINTS IN GARNET TRIAL WERE OVERALL RESPONSE RATE (ORR) AND DURATION OF RESPONSE AS ASSESSED BY BLINDED INDEPENDENT CENTRAL REVIEW

* STUDY RESULTS SHOWED AN OVERALL RESPONSE RATE OF 42%; 93% OF RESPONDERS HAD A DURATION OF RESPONSE OF ≥6 MONTHS