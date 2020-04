BRIEF-FDA Grants Accelerated Approval For Immunomedics’ Trodelvy In Previously-Treated Breast Cancer

April 22 (Reuters) - Immunomedics Inc:

* FDA GRANTS ACCELERATED APPROVAL FOR IMMUNOMEDICS’ TRODELVY IN PREVIOUSLY-TREATED METASTATIC TRIPLE-NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER

* IMMUNOMEDICS INC - TRODELVY CARRIES A BLACK BOX WARNING FOR SEVERE NEUTROPENIA AND SEVERE DIARRHEA

* IMMUNOMEDICS INC - REMAINS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ASCENT STUDY BY MID-2020.

* IMMUNOMEDICS INC - THERE WERE NO DEATHS RELATED TO TRODELVY TREATMENT AND NO SEVERE CASES OF NEUROPATHY OR INTERSTITIAL LUNG DISEASE