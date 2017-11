BRIEF-FDA grants Alnylam breakthrough therapy designation for Patisiran

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc

* U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) grants Alnylam breakthrough therapy designation (BTD) for Patisiran for the treatment of hereditary ATTR (HATTR) amyloidosis with polyneuropathy

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Alnylam has initiated a rolling new drug application (NDA) for Patisiran and expects last submission by end of 2017​

* Alnylam - ‍co, in alliance with Sanofi Genzyme, intends to file a marketing authorization application in European Union around year-end for Patisiran​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: