May 23 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* FDA GRANTS BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR TAFAMIDIS FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH TRANSTHYRETIN CARDIOMYOPATHY

* PFIZER INC - DECISION IS SUPPORTED BY TOPLINE RESULTS FROM TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 TRANSTHYRETIN CARDIOMYOPATHY (ATTR-ACT) STUDY