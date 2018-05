May 23 (Reuters) - bluebird bio Inc:

* FDA GRANTS BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION TO LENTI-D™ FOR THE TREATMENT OF CEREBRAL ADRENOLEUKODYSTROPHY

* BLUEBIRD BIO INC - BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IS SUPPORTED BY PRELIMINARY DATA FROM ONGOING PHASE 2/3 STARBEAM STUDY (ALD-102) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: