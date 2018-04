April 26 (Reuters) - Omeros Corp:

* FDA GRANTS BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION TO OMEROS’ MASP-2 INHIBITOR OMS721 FOR THE TREATMENT OF HIGH-RISK HEMATOPOIETIC STEM CELL TRANSPLANT-ASSOCIATED THROMBOTIC MICROANGIOPATHY

* DISCUSSIONS ONGOING WITH FDA AND EUROPEAN REGULATORS FOR EXPEDITED APPROVAL OF OMS721 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: