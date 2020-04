April 7 (Reuters) - Immunomedics Inc:

* FDA GRANTS FAST TRACK DESIGNATION TO SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN FOR NEOADJUVANT/ADJUVANT METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER

* IMMUNOMEDICS - TOPLINE DATA FOR COHORT 1 OF SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN H2 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: