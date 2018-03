March 19 (Reuters) -

* FDA GRANTS FAST TRACK DESIGNATION TO NINTEDANIB FOR THE TREATMENT OF SYSTEMIC SCLEROSIS WITH ASSOCIATED INTERSTITIAL LUNG DISEASE

