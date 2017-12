Dec 14 (Reuters) -

RENOVA THERAPEUTICS SAYS FDA GRANTED FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FOR RT-100 AC6 GENE TRANSFER FOR TREATMENT OF HEART FAILURE WITH REDUCED EJECTION FRACTION