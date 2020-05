May 15 (Reuters) - Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* FDA GRANTS FULL APPROVAL OF DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS’ QINLOCK™ (RIPRETINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF FOURTH-LINE GASTROINTESTINAL STROMAL TUMOR

* DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS - PLANS TO MAKE QINLOCK COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE IN U.S. NEXT WEEK