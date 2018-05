May 4 (Reuters) - PaxVax:

* FDA GRANTS PAXVAX FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FOR ITS CHIKUNGUNYA VACCINE

* PAXVAX SAYS HAS RECEIVED FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FROM U.S. FDA FOR ITS VACCINE FOR PREVENTION OF DISEASE CAUSED BY CHIKUNGUNYA VIRUS

* PAXVAX SAYS EXPECTS RESULTS FROM ITS PHASE 2B DOSE-FINDING TRIAL OF CHIKUNGUNYA VLP VACCINE IN EARLY 2019 Source text for Eikon: