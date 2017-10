Oct 18 (Reuters) - PHOTOCURE ASA

* REG-PHOTOCURE ASA: FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR CYSVIEW® SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION (SNDA)

* ‍WITH FDA GRANTING A PRIORITY REVIEW, A DECISION IS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)