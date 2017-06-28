FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FDA grants priority review of Xarelto SNDA to reduce risk of recurrent VTE
#Market News
June 28, 2017 / 12:52 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-FDA grants priority review of Xarelto SNDA to reduce risk of recurrent VTE

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Janssen:

* U.S. FDA grants priority review of Xarelto® (rivaroxaban) SNDA for a 10 mg dose to reduce the risk of recurrent venous thromboembolism (VTE)

* Janssen - ‍U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted for priority review a supplemental new drug application (SNDA) for Xarelto (rivaroxaban)​

* Janssen - ‍SNDA is to include 10 mg once-daily dose for reducing risk of VTE after atleast 6 months of standard anticoagulant therapy​‍​​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

