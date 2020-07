July 9 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR SECOND-LINE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY CLASSICAL HODGKIN LYMPHOMA

* MERCK & CO INC - FDA HAS SET A PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT , OR TARGET ACTION, DATE OF OCT. 30, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: