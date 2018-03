BRIEF-FDA Grants Priority Review To Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application For Keytruda

March 13 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TREATMENT OF ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER

* MERCK & CO INC - FDA HAS SET A PDUFA, OR TARGET ACTION, DATE OF JUNE 28, 2018.

* MERCK & CO INC - SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL