June 12 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S RITUXAN (RITUXIMAB) IN CHILDREN WITH TWO RARE BLOOD VESSEL DISORDERS

* PEPRS STUDY IS FIRST GLOBAL TRIAL OF RITUXAN IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS WITH GPA OR MPA

* RITUXAN IN COMBINATION WITH GLUCOCORTICOIDS IS ONLY FDA-APPROVED THERAPY FOR ADULTS WITH THESE TWO RARE FORMS OF VASCULITIS

* IF APPROVED, THIS WOULD BE FIRST PEDIATRIC INDICATION FOR RITUXAN