BRIEF-FDA Grants Roche's Genentech Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Esbriet

GENENTECH, A MEMBER OF ROCHE GROUP ANNOUNCED THAT U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) HAS GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION TO ESBRIET® (PIRFENIDONE) FOR ADULTS WITH UNCLASSIFIABLE INTERSTITIAL LUNG DISEASE (UILD)