BRIEF-FDA Informs Patients, Providers & Manufacturers About Potential Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities In Certain Medical Devices

March 3 (Reuters) - FDA:

* FDA - INFORMS PATIENTS, PROVIDERS & MANUFACTURERS ABOUT POTENTIAL CYBERSECURITY VULNERABILITIES IN CERTAIN MEDICAL DEVICES WITH BLUETOOTH LOW ENERGY

* FDA - NOT AWARE OF ANY CONFIRMED ADVERSE EVENTS RELATED TO SET OF CYBERSECURITY VULNERABILITIES

* FDA - INFORMING PATIENTS, HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS AND MANUFACTURERS ABOUT SET OF CYBERSECURITY VULNERABILITIES, REFERRED TO AS “SWEYNTOOTH”

* FDA SAYS VULNERABILITIES MAY ALLOW UNAUTHORIZED USER TO WIRELESSLY CRASH MEDICAL DEVICE, STOP IT FROM WORKING, OR ACCESS DEVICE FUNCTIONS

* FDA - MEDICAL DEVICE MANUFACTURERS ARE ASSESSING WHICH DEVICES MAY BE AFFECTED BY SWEYNTOOTH, ARE IDENTIFYING RISK & REMEDIATION ACTIONS Source text: (bit.ly/38fBFxi)