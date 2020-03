BRIEF-FDA Is Informing Of Potential Risk Of Infections With Use Of Fecal Microbiota For Transplantation

March 12 (Reuters) - FDA

* FDA - INFORMING OF POTENTIAL RISK OF SERIOUS OR LIFE-THREATENING INFECTIONS WITH USE OF FECAL MICROBIOTA FOR TRANSPLANTATION

* FDA - AWARE OF INFECTIONS CAUSED BY ENTEROPATHOGENIC ESCHERICHIA COLI, SHIGATOXIN-PRODUCING ESCHERICHIA COLI THAT OCCURRED POST INVESTIGATIONAL FMT USE

* FDA- NOTIFIED OF 6 PATIENTS WHO GOT CO’S FMT PRODUCT FOR CLOSTRIDIUM DIFFICILE INFECTION NOT RESPONSIVE TO STANDARD THERAPIES

* FDA - CO NOTIFIED THE FDA OF TWO PATIENTS WHO DIED FOLLOWING RECEIPT OF FMT PRODUCT FROM THE DONOR ASSOCIATED WITH THE STEC INFECTIONS

* FDA - IT IS NOT KNOWN IF STEC INFECTION CONTRIBUTED TO TWO PATIENTS DEALTH FOLLOWING RECEIPT OF FMT PRODUCT

* FDA- 4 OF 6 PATIENTS WHO GOT CO'S FMT PRODUCT FOR CLOSTRIDIUM DIFFICILE INFECTION NEEDED HOSPITALIZATION