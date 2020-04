BRIEF-FDA Is Providing Limited Regulatory Flexibility For Compounders That Can't Obtain Sufficient Supplies Of PPE For Sterile Compounding

April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* FDA - ISSUES GUIDANCE ON TEMPORARY POLICY RELATED TO PPE USE DURING HUMAN DRUG COMPOUNDING, AT FACILITIES NOT REGISTERED WITH FDA AS OUTSOURCING FACILITIES

* FDA - POLICY IS INTENDED TO REMAIN IN EFFECT ONLY FOR DURATION OF PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY RELATED TO COVID-19 DECLARED BY HHS

* FDA - PROVIDING LIMITED REGULATORY FLEXIBILITY FOR COMPOUNDERS THAT CAN'T OBTAIN SUFFICIENT SUPPLIES OF PPE FOR STERILE COMPOUNDING Source text: (bit.ly/2XpzmG8)