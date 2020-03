BRIEF-FDA Issued Emergency Use Authorization To Thermo Fisher Scientific For Diagnostic Test Used To Detect COVID-19 On March 13

March 16 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc:

* FDA ISSUED EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION TO THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC FOR DIAGNOSTIC TEST USED TO DETECT COVID-19 ON MARCH 13

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC - CURRENTLY HAS 1.5 MILLION TESTS AVAILABLE TO SHIP UNDER EUA LABEL

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC - EXPECTS TO QUICKLY RAMP UP TO REACH 2 MILLION TESTS PER WEEK

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC - EXPECTS TO SCALE PRODUCTION UP TO 5 MILLION COVID-19 TESTS PER WEEK DURING MONTH OF APRIL

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC - AVAILABLE COVID-19 TESTS WILL INITIALLY BE DISTRIBUTED TO APPROXIMATELY 200 LABS IN U.S.

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC - WILL CONTINUE TO WORK IN PARTNERSHIP WITH GOVERNMENT AGENCIES AND PRIVATE PARTNERS TO EXPAND ACCESS TO TEST

* THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC - TEST IS DESIGNED TO PROVIDE PATIENT RESULTS WITHIN 4 HRS OF SAMPLE BEING RECEIVED BY LAB

* THERMO FISHER- FDA ISSUED EUA FOR TEST THAT CAN BE USED IMMEDIATELY BY CLIA HIGH-COMPLEXITY LABS IN U.S. TO DETECT NUCLEIC ACID FROM SARS-COV-2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: