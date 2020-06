June 17 (Reuters) -

* FDA SAYS ISSUED WARNING LETTERS TO 3 COMPANIES FOR MARKETING ADULTERATED, MISBRANDED COVID-19 ANTIBODY TESTS

* FDA - WARNING LETTER WAS ISSUED TO MEDAKIT LTD. OF SHEUNG WAN, HONG KONG

* FDA - WARNING LETTERS WERE ISSUED TO ANTIBODIESCHECK.COM AND YAMA GROUP Source text: reut.rs/30T3fAA