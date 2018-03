BRIEF-FDA Issues Advance Notice Of Proposed Rulemaking To Obtain Information Related To Tobacco Products‍​

March 20 (Reuters) - U. S. Food and Drug Administration:

* FDA COMMISSIONER GOTTLIEB SAYS FDA ISSUING ADVANCE NOTICE OF PROPOSED RULEMAKING TO OBTAIN INFORMATION RELATED TO ROLE FLAVORS PLAY IN TOBACCO PRODUCTS‍​

* FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS WHEN IT COMES TO FLAVORS IN NON-COMBUSTIBLE PRODUCTS AGENCY RECOGNIZES ISSUE INVOLVES ADDITIONAL CONSIDERATIONS

* FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS “NEED TO BE WARY OF THE ROLE FLAVORS PLAY IN ATTRACTING YOUTH TO INITIATE ON ANY TOBACCO PRODUCT THAT COULD LEAD TO REGULAR USE”

* FDA’S GOTTLIEB - AWARE CERTAIN FLAVORS MAY HELP ADDICTED ADULT SMOKERS SWITCH TO POTENTIALLY LESS HARMFUL FORMS OF NICOTINE-CONTAINING TOBACCO PRODUCTS

* FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS IMPORTANT THAT WE “RE-EXAMINE ISSUE OF FLAVORS” AS WE WORK TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE TOBACCO-RELATED DISEASE AND DEATH