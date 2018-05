BRIEF-FDA Issues Alert On Use Of Keytruda/Tecentriq For Patients With Urothelial Cancer, Have Low Expression Of PD-L1

May 18 (Reuters) - FDA:

* U.S. FDA - ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB)

* U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ

* FDA - MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS

* U.S. FDA SAYS MONOTHERAPY ARMS REMAIN OPEN ONLY TO PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 HIGH STATUS

* U.S. FDA - COMBINATION ARMS AND THE CHEMOTHERAPY ARMS OF BOTH STUDIES ALSO REMAIN OPEN

* FDA - ISSUED ALERT ON KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ AS MONOTHERAPY FOR PATIENTS WITH UROTHELIAL CANCER WHO HAVE NOT RECEIVED PRIOR THERAPY, HAVE LOW EXPRESSION OF PD-L1 Source text : (bit.ly/2k9egH8) Further company coverage: