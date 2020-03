March 20 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co:

* US FDA ISSUES COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER FOR EMPAGLIFLOZIN 2.5 MG AS ADJUNCT TO INSULIN FOR ADULTS WITH TYPE 1 DIABETES

* ELI LILLY AND - LETTER INDICATES FDA IS UNABLE TO APPROVE APPLICATION IN CURRENT FORM

* ELI LILLY AND CO - EMPAGLIFLOZIN 2.5 MG IS BEING DEVELOPED BY BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM & ELI LILLY AND COMPANY