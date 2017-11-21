BRIEF-FDA issues final guidance on generic versions of abuse-deterrent formulation opioids‍​

Nov 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* Says issued final guidance to assist the industry in their development of generic versions of approved abuse-deterrent formulation opioids‍​

* Guidance has new recommendations about studies cos should conduct to show the generic drug is no less abuse-deterrent than its brand-name counterpart‍​

* Also developing testing methodologies for evaluating complex features like abuse deterrence for both brand name and generic opioid drug products

* Taking “adaptive” approach to ADF opioids evaluation, labeling, including developing new tools for expediting generic development of complex products

* New guidance will now assist generic drug developers who meet with FDA to discuss scientific, regulatory issues before submitting their applications Source text for Eikon: