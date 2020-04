April 3 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA-

* FDA- ISSUING GUIDANCE TO GIVE TEMPORARY FLEXIBILITY REGARDING CERTAIN PACKAGING, LABELING REQUIREMENTS FOR SHELL EGGS SOLD IN RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENTS

