FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-FDA issues revised final guidance on tobacco manufacturer registration, product listing requirements‍​
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 15, 2017 / 5:27 PM / in a month

BRIEF-FDA issues revised final guidance on tobacco manufacturer registration, product listing requirements‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* FDA issues revised final guidance on tobacco manufacturer registration and product listing requirements‍​

* Says guidance outlines how a registrant could provide information and labeling for a selected line of products as a single submission‍​

* Says updated guidance on tobacco manufacturer registration includes compliance policy to reduce product labeling submissions by manufacturer

* For owners of domestic establishments making newly-regulated tobacco products before Aug. 8, 2016 and since, deadline for registration is Sept. 30

* Registration and product listing requirements now applies to products such as e-cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, hookah tobacco, among others​ Source text: (bit.ly/2ycpzUL)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.