April 10 (Reuters) - FDA:

* FDA ISSUES SECOND EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION TO DECONTAMINATE N95 RESPIRATORS

* FDA - SECOND EUA TO SUPPORT DECONTAMINATION OF ABOUT 750,000 N95 RESPIRATORS PER DAY IN U.S.

* FDA - GRANTED AN EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION TO STERIS CORPORATION FOR STERIS V-PRO 1 PLUS, MAX AND MAX2 LOW TEMPERATURE STERILIZATION SYSTEMS Source text for Eikon: