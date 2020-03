BRIEF-FDA Issues Temporary Policy For Food Safety Modernization Act Supplier Verification Onsite Audit Requirements During COVID-19 Emergency

March 17 (Reuters) - FDA:

* FDA - ISSUING TEMPORARY POLICY FOR FOOD SAFETY MODERNIZATION ACT (FSMA) SUPPLIER VERIFICATION ONSITE AUDIT REQUIREMENTS DURING COVID-19 EMERGENCY

* FDA - POLICY TO HELP MINIMIZE DISRUPTIONS SO THAT FOOD INDUSTRY CAN MEET DEMAND WHILE CONTINUING TO CONDUCT SUPPLIER VERIFICATION ACTIVITIES

* FDA - POLICY STATES AGENCY WILL TEMPORARILY NOT ENFORCE FSMA ONSITE AUDIT REQUIREMENTS IF OTHER APPROPRIATE SUPPLIER VERIFICATION METHODS ARE USED

* FDA - THERE ARE NO NATIONWIDE FOOD SHORTAGES, ALTHOUGH IN SOME CASES INVENTORY OF SOME FOODS AT GROCERY STORE MIGHT BE TEMPORARILY LOW BEFORE RESTOCKING Source text: (bit.ly/33wXkQP)