BRIEF-FDA Orders Mandatory Recall For Kratom Products Due To Risk Of Salmonella ‍​

April 3 (Reuters) -

* FDA ORDERS MANDATORY RECALL FOR KRATOM PRODUCTS DUE TO RISK OF SALMONELLA

* U.S. FDA SAYS ISSUED MANDATORY RECALL ORDER FOR ALL FOOD PRODUCTS CONTAINING POWDERED KRATOM MANUFACTURED BY TRIANGLE PHARMANATURALS LLC

* U.S. FDA SAYS TRIANGLE PHARMANATURALS “REFUSED TO COOPERATE” WITH FDA DESPITE REPEATED ATTEMPTS TO ENCOURAGE VOLUNTARY RECALL

* U.S. FDA SAYS TOOK ACTION AFTER CO FAILED TO COOPERATE WITH FDA’S REQUEST TO CONDUCT A VOLUNTARY RECALL

* U.S. FDA SAYS 2 SAMPLES OF KRATOM PRODUCTS MANUFACTURED BY TRIANGLE PHARMANATURALS TESTED POSITIVE FOR SALMONELLA

* U.S. FDA SAYS 4 ADDITIONAL SAMPLES OF VARIOUS TYPES OF KRATOM PRODUCT ASSOCIATED WITH TRIANGLE PHARMA COLLECTED BY FDA,TESTED POSITIVE FOR SALMONELLA‍​

