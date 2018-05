May 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF HEMOSPRAY, A NEW DEVICE USED TO HELP CONTROL CERTAIN TYPES OF BLEEDING IN THE GASTROINTESTINAL TRACT

* U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE HEMOSPRAY DEVICE TO WILSON-COOK MEDICAL INC Source text: (bit.ly/2FRyhun)