BRIEF-FDA Posts Alerts About Epipen Auto-Injector Errors

March 24 (Reuters) - Food and Drug Administration:

* FDA - ALERTS PATIENTS AND HEALTH CARE PROFESSIONALS OF EPIPEN AUTO-INJECTOR ERRORS RELATED TO DEVICE MALFUNCTIONS AND USER ADMINISTRATION

* FDA - PFIZER AND MYLAN IN A LETTER DETAILED HOW EPIPEN DEVICES MAY ACTIVATE PREMATURELY IF BLUE SAFETY RELEASE IS REMOVED USING A SIDEWAY FORCE

* U.S FDA SAYS IT IS AWARE OF ADVERSE EVENT REPORTS ASSOCIATED WITH EPIPEN PRODUCTS

* FDA - LETTER FROM PFIZER ALSO DESCRIBES SPECIFIC EPIPEN USER ERRORS THAT CAN DELAY/PREVENT ADMINISTRATION OF INTENDED DOSE OF EPINEPHRINE