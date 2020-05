May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* FDA - POSTED LIST OF ANTIBODY TESTS BEING REMOVED FROM “NOTIFICATION LIST” UNDER POLICY FOR COVID-2019 TESTS DURING PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY

* FDA - ANTIBODY TESTS ON NEW REMOVAL LIST INCLUDE THOSE VOLUNTARILY WITHDRAWN FROM NOTIFICATION LIST BY THE TEST’S COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURER

* FDA - ANTIBODY TESTS ON NEW REMOVAL LIST INCLUDE THOSE FOR WHICH THERE IS NOT A PENDING EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION (EUA) REQUEST OR ISSUED EUA