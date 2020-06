June 4 (Reuters) - Bausch Health Companies Inc:

* FDA PROVIDES 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR BAUSCH + LOMB INFUSE™ DAILY DISPOSABLE SILICONE HYDROGEL (SIHY DAILY) CONTACT LENSES

* BAUSCH HEALTH- ANTICIPATE BAUSCH + LOMB INFUSE TO BE AVAILABLE TO EYE CARE PRACTITIONERS IN 2ND HALF OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: