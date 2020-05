May 5 (Reuters) - PerkinElmer Inc:

* FDA PROVIDES EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION TO PERKINELMER FOR SEROLOGICAL TEST TO IDENTIFY COVID-19 ANTIBODIES

* PERKINELMER INC - EUROIMMUN HAS CAPACITY TO MANUFACTURE MILLIONS OF ASSAYS PER MONTH.

* PERKINELMER INC - SINCE MARCH, EUROIMMUN HAS ALREADY STARTED SHIPPING ITS ANTI-SARS-COV-2 ELISA

* PERKINELMER INC - EUROIMMUN INTENDS TO FURTHER BUILD PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO MEET HEIGHTENED DEMAND. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: