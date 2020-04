April 1 (Reuters) - FDA:

* FDA PROVIDES FLEXIBILITY REGARDING MENU LABELING REQUIREMENTS FOR CHAIN RESTAURANTS AND SIMILAR RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENTS DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* FDA SAYS POLICY CHANGE WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT ONLY FOR DURATION OF THE PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY

* FDA SAYS TO PROVIDE FLEXIBILITY, FDA WILL NOT OBJECT IF ESTABLISHMENTS DO NOT MEET MENU LABELING REQUIREMENTS DURING CURRENT PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY