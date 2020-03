BRIEF-FDA Provides More Regulatory Relief During Outbreak, Continues To Help Expedite Availability Of Diagnostics

March 16 (Reuters) - FDA

* U.S. FDA SAYS PROVIDES MORE REGULATORY RELIEF DURING OUTBREAK, CONTINUES TO HELP EXPEDITE AVAILABILITY OF DIAGNOSTICS

* US FDA SAYS UPDATED POLICY ON DIAGNOSTIC TESTING FOR CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) IN ORDER TO ACHIEVE MORE RAPID TESTING CAPACITY IN U.S.

* FDA - PUTTING IN PLACE A POLICY FOR U.S. STATES TO TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR TESTS DEVELOPED AND USED BY LABORATORIES IN THEIR STATES

* FDA- UPDATED POLICY PROVIDES RECOMMENDATIONS FOR TEST DEVELOPERS WHO MAY WISH TO DEVELOP SEROLOGICAL TESTS FOR USE DURING CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* FDA-TO NOT TO OBJECT TO COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURERS DISTRIBUTING,LABS USING NEW COMMERCIALLY DEVELOPED TESTS PRIOR TO AN EUA, UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES Source text for Eikon: