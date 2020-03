BRIEF-FDA Provides Update On Patient Access To Certain Rems Drugs During Covid-19 Public Health Emergency

March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA:

* FDA PROVIDES UPDATE ON PATIENT ACCESS TO CERTAIN REMS DRUGS DURING COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY

* FDA- ISSUED NEW GUIDANCE TO SPONSORS, HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS REGARDING CERTAIN RISK EVALUATION AND MITIGATION STRATEGY REQUIRED TESTING DURING THIS TIME

* FDA- DOES NOT INTEND TO TAKE ACTION AGAINST SPONSORS IN PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY FOR NOT ADHERING TO REMS NEEDS FOR SOME LAB TESTING OR IMAGING STUDIES

* FDA - MAY REQUIRE REMS FOR CERTAIN DRUGS IF AGENCY DETERMINES THAT IT IS NECESSARY TO ENSURE THAT BENEFITS OF DRUG OUTWEIGH ITS RISKS

* FDA- POLICY OUTLINED IN GUIDANCE WILL BE IN EFFECT FOR DURATION OF PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY