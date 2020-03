BRIEF-FDA Puts Partial Clinical Hold On Phase 1 Trial Of Unum Therapeutics' Actr707

March 9 (Reuters) - Unum Therapeutics Inc:

* UNUM THERAPEUTICS - CO WAS VERBALLY NOTIFIED BY FDA THAT IT HAD PLACED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD ON PHASE 1 TRIAL OF ACTR707 IN COMBINATION WITH RITUXIMAB

* UNUM THERAPEUTICS -CLINICAL HOLD FOLLOWED SUBMISSION OF SAFETY REPORT REGARDING ONE PATIENT IN TRIAL WHO EXPERIENCED GRADE 3 SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENT

* UNUM THERAPEUTICS INC - PATIENTS WHO PREVIOUSLY RECEIVED ACTR707 CAN CONTINUE TO RECEIVE RITUXIMAB INFUSIONS ON STUDY