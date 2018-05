BRIEF-FDA Releases Theratechnologies From Post-Approval Commitments Related To EGRIFTA

May 1 (Reuters) - Theratechnologies Inc:

* FDA RELEASES THERATECHNOLOGIES FROM POST-APPROVAL COMMITMENTS RELATED TO EGRIFTA® (TESAMORELIN FOR INJECTION)

* THERATECHNOLOGIES - FDA DETERMINED LARGE-SCALE POST-APPROVAL TRIALS NO LONGER REQUIRED AS CURRENT LABELING ADEQUATELY REFLECTS SAFETY PROFILE OF EGRIFTA

* THERATECHNOLOGIES - FOR YEAR ENDED NOV 30, 2017, CO ESTIMATED POST-APPROVAL COMMITMENTS WILL REQUIRE $13 MILLION INVESTMENT, WHICH WILL NO LONGER BE NEEDED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: