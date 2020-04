BRIEF-FDA Requests Removal Of All Ranitidine Products (Zantac) From Market

April 1 (Reuters) - FDA:

* FDA REQUESTS REMOVAL OF ALL RANITIDINE PRODUCTS (ZANTAC) FROM MARKET

* FDA SAYS RANITIDINE PRODUCTS WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR NEW OR EXISTING PRESCRIPTIONS OR OTC USE IN U.S.

* FDA SAYS AGENCY HAS DETERMINED THAT IMPURITY IN SOME RANITIDINE PRODUCTS INCREASES OVER TIME

* FDA SAYS TESTING ALSO SHOWED THAT OLDER RANITIDINE PRODUCT IS, OR LONGER LENGTH OF TIME SINCE IT WAS MANUFACTURED, GREATER LEVEL OF NDMA

* FDA SAYS AGENCY IS SENDING LETTERS TO ALL MANUFACTURERS OF RANITIDINE REQUESTING THEY WITHDRAW THEIR PRODUCTS FROM MARKET

* FDA SAYS TO DATE, FDA’S TESTING NOT FOUND NDMA IN FAMOTIDINE , CIMETIDINE, ESOMEPRAZOLE , LANSOPRAZOLE OR OMEPRAZOLE Source text for Eikon: