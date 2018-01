Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* U.S. FDA SAYS IS REQUIRING SAFETY LABELING CHANGES TO LIMIT USE OF PRESCRIPTION OPIOID COUGH MEDICINES WITH CODEINE/HYDROCODONE IN CHILDREN BELOW 18 YRS

* ‍U.S. FDA SAYS LABELING FOR PRESCRIPTION OPIOID COUGH MEDICINES WITH CODEINE/HYDROCODONE BEING UPDATED FOR ADULT USE, INCLUDING EXPANDED BOXED WARNING‍​​ Source text: (bit.ly/2Ex6nUe)