June 16 (Reuters) - Chembio Diagnostics Inc:

* FDA SAYS REVOKES EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION FOR CHEMBIO ANTIBODY TEST

* FDA - REVOKED EUA OF CHEMBIO SYSTEM DPP COVID-19 IGM/IGG SYSTEM, A SARS-COV-2 ANTIBODY TEST, DUE TO PERFORMANCE CONCERNS WITH ACCURACY OF TEST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: