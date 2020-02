BRIEF-FDA Says Abbott Vascular Recalls NC Trek RX And NC Traveler RX Coronary Dilatation Catheters Due To Failure Of Balloon To Deflate

Feb 19 (Reuters) - FDA:

* FDA SAYS ABBOTT VASCULAR RECALLS NC TREK RX AND NC TRAVELER RX CORONARY DILATATION CATHETERS DUE TO FAILURE OF BALLOON TO DEFLATE

* FDA SAYS HAS IDENTIFIED ABBOTT VASCULAR RECALL AS A CLASS I RECALL

* FDA SAYS 13,891 NC TREK RX AND NC TRAVELER RX CORONARY DILATATION CATHETERS IN U.S. WERE RECALLED DUE TO FAILURE OF BALLOON TO DEFLATE

* FDA SAYS ABBOT VASCULAR HAS RECEIVED 13 COMPLAINTS RELATED TO CORONARY DILATATION CATHETERS FAILURE, ONE DEATH HAS BEEN REPORTED Source text: (bit.ly/3bQHSCW) Further company coverage: